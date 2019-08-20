A Wayne County man, who has been charged with murder in connection
with the 2018 death of a local man, appeared in Wayne Circuit Court
on Tuesday, August 6 for arraignment.
John Denney entered a plea of not guilty, and a pretrial conference
in the case was set for September 3. He was indicted for murder in
July by a local grand jury. The charges stem from a three-vehicle
accident that occurred October 25, 2018 on KY 90 near the
intersection of Gregory Street.
Robert Allen Hicks, 48, of Monticello, died in the accident.
According to the accident report, Denney was traveling east on KY 90
when his vehicle traveled into the westbound lane and sideswiped a
car being driven by Amanda Crabtree. After striking the Crabtree
vehicle, Denney's vehicle continued traveling east in the westbound
lane and struck the vehicle driven by Hicks head-on.
Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Denney was
flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of
his injuries.
According to the indictment, Denney was allegedly operating "a motor
vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine and/or other
intoxicating substances" when the accident occurred.
Denney was also indicted for first degree assault and persistent
felony offender second degree. He entered not guilty pleas on those charges during last week's court appearance.
