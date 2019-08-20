The Wayne County Outlook will be closed Monday, September 2 for
Labor Day. Early deadlines will be observed for the September 4
edition of the newspaper.
News stories, photographs, and letters to the editor must be
submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. Regular classified ads
will be accepted through 12 noon on Thursday, August 29, and last
minute classified ads should be submitted by 12 noon on Friday,
August 30.
The deadline for display ads will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. All color ads must be submitted by 12 noon that day.
