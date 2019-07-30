The county road department will benefit from the addition of several
pieces of equipment, which were purchased during a couple of special
meetings held by fiscal court last week.
Magistrates met on Wednesday, July 24 and awarded the only bid they
received for an asphalt paver.
The court agreed to purchase two tractors, which will be bought at
the state contract price. They also authorized County Judge-Executive
Mike Anderson to enter into a purchase agreement with a lending
institution to purchase the tractors, as well as two five-foot side
mounted Alamo cutters.
Magistrates met in special session Friday, July 26 and agreed to
advertise for bids for the Alamo cutters.
Anderson noted that the tractors are available through state contract, but the cutters are not.
