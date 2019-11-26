    Four people were arrested on Wednesday, November 20, after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue.

    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, deputies were granted 
permission to search the residence.
    The search resulted in over four grams of methamphetamine, several 
plastic baggies packaged for resale of methamphetamine, several new 
unused plastic baggies, digital scales and a syringe loaded with 
liquid methamphetamine being seized.
    Deputy Derek Dennis, Deputy Brent Rose, and Deputy Jerry Coffey 
arrested Ashley M. Pence, of Monticello and charged her with 
trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (greater than two 
grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    Justin J. Godsey, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with 
possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine) 
and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deborah Tucker, of Monticello, 
was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance 
(methamphetamine).
    Also arrested was Dylan Young, of Monticello, on a district court 
warrant for failure to pay and failure to appear.

    All four were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.