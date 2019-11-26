Four people were arrested on Wednesday, November 20, after the Wayne County Sheriff's Office conducted a search of an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, deputies were granted
permission to search the residence.
The search resulted in over four grams of methamphetamine, several
plastic baggies packaged for resale of methamphetamine, several new
unused plastic baggies, digital scales and a syringe loaded with
liquid methamphetamine being seized.
Deputy Derek Dennis, Deputy Brent Rose, and Deputy Jerry Coffey
arrested Ashley M. Pence, of Monticello and charged her with
trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (greater than two
grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin J. Godsey, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with
possession of a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine)
and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deborah Tucker, of Monticello,
was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance
(methamphetamine).
Also arrested was Dylan Young, of Monticello, on a district court
warrant for failure to pay and failure to appear.
All four were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
