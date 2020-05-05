A local man has been arrested on numerous charges including
burglary, after he was found inside a storage unit facility on
Wednesday, April 29.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Brent Rose and
Deputy Derek Dennis, along with units from the Monticello Police
Department, responded to a storage unit facility on Cardinal Avenue
at 9:26 p.m. They had received a call from a renter of one of the
units, who found ceiling tiles broken inside. The renter suspected
that someone was in the attic of the unit.
Rose and Dennis climbed into the attic and located a male hiding in
the insulation. The male was identified as Matthew C. Gibson, who was
physically removed from the attic and arrested.
He was charge with burglary third degree, resisting arrest,
menacing, possession of burglary tolls and criminal mischief third
degree.
Catron indicated that Gibson is the suspect in previous burglaries
at the storage unit.
Gibson was also charged on a McCreary County district warrant for
burglary third degree. This warrant was obtained by KSP Trooper
Harrison Wells after an investigation he conducted in McCreary County
after a burglary of storage units there.
Gibson was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
