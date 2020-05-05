        A local man has been arrested on numerous charges including 
burglary, after he was found inside a storage unit facility on 
Wednesday, April 29.
    According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Deputy Brent Rose and 
Deputy Derek Dennis, along with units from the Monticello Police 
Department, responded to a storage unit facility on Cardinal Avenue 
at 9:26 p.m.  They had received a call from a renter of one of the 
units, who found ceiling tiles broken inside. The renter suspected 
that someone was in the attic of the unit.
    Rose and Dennis climbed into the attic and located a male hiding in 
the insulation. The male was identified as Matthew C. Gibson, who was 
physically removed from the attic and arrested.
    He was charge with burglary third degree, resisting arrest, 
menacing, possession of burglary tolls and criminal mischief third 
degree.
    Catron indicated that Gibson is the suspect in previous burglaries 
at the storage unit.
    Gibson was also charged on a McCreary County district warrant for 
burglary third degree. This warrant was obtained by KSP Trooper 
Harrison Wells after an investigation he conducted in McCreary County 
after a burglary of storage units there.

    Gibson was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.

