State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the 2018 financial statement of former Wayne County Clerk Brenda Corder. State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs.
Auditing standards require the auditor's letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements and excess fees of the former Wayne County Clerk in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.
The former clerk's financial statement did not follow this format.
However, the former clerk's financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reported methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 clerk audits in Kentucky.
The auditor noted no instances of non-compliance.
The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
The county clerk's responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services.
The clerk's office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The report can be found on the auditor's website.
