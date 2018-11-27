Take an afternoon and enjoy some beautiful holiday decorations and
support the Wayne County Historical Society. The organization's
annual Holiday Home Tour is set for Sunday, December 9 from 1:30 p.m.
until 5 p.m.
Five locations are included in this year's tour. Enjoy decorations
at the homes of Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Hicks, Mr. and Mrs. Rex Cassidy,
and Mrs. Ann McLeod. The tour will also include the beautiful holiday
displays at Country at Heart and the historic Old Glory School House.
Tickets are available to purchase now at the Wayne County Historical
Society Library and the museum. They will also be available to
purchase at any of the homes on the day of the tour. The cost is $10.
For tickets and more information, call (606) 343-0399.
