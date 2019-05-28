Kids can enjoy a great day of fishing at the 14th Annual Hooked on Fishing not on Drugs event that will be held Saturday, June 1 at Cave Lake Event Park on the Nick Cooley Farm, located off KY 90.
The fishing derby is free and open to kids ages one through high school. Adults may also fish with a $5 entry fee.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. for children ages one through six and they will fish from 9 until 10 a.m. Following is the fishing scheduled for the day: 10:30-11:30 a.m., ages seven through 12; 12 noon-1 p.m., age 13 through high school; and 1:30-2:30 p.m., adults. Registration will be held a half hour before each fishing division.
Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place in each age group and the Big Fish in each age group.
There will be a casting contest with a first place trophy awarded for each age division.
There will be free food and prizes awarded at the event.
Bring your own fishing tackle, bait and drinking water. The event is organized by Wayne County's Defensive Action Against Drugs (DAAD), the Wayne County Bass Club and Operation UNITE.
For more information, call (606) 348-7168 or (606) 348-7330.
