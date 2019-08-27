A local man was arrested early Saturday, August 24, after a series
of events that began with a reckless driving complaint. Before
Jonathan Dicken was arrested police say that he was involved in a
collision, allegedly stole a vehicle and fled police.
According to information released by the Monticello Police
Department, the local 911 center received a call at approximately
1:45 a.m. Saturday that a Ford Taurus was traveling recklessly on
West KY 90 toward Monticello.
Police stated that a few minutes later they received a report of a
collision in the downtown area involving two vehicles. One was an
unoccupied, parked car.
Monticello Police Officer Jeramy Thompson arrived on the scene and
discovered the vehicle that caused the collision was the same
description as the DUI complaint and that the driver had fled from
the accident scene on foot. A search for the driver ensued.
Approximately 15 minutes later, dispatchers received a call
reporting that a 1967 Pontiac Firebird had just been stolen from a
car lot at 670 South Main Street.
Thompson observed the stolen vehicle on Columbia Avenue, traveling
south toward the downtown area and initiated a traffic stop. The
driver initially complied and stopped, but then accelerated, fleeing
from police and nearly striking Deputy Jacob Vanover’s cruiser on
South Main Street
Police stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle while
attempting to make a turn onto Frisby Street. The car spun out of
control and stopped on a curb. Deputy Brent Rose apprehended Dicken,
33, after a brief foot chase.
Dicken was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking
(automobile), D.U.I. and two counts of fleeing or evading police.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Dodson also assisted in the
pursuit and apprehension.
