A Wayne County man has been arrested by Kentucky State Police on
child sexual exploitation charges.
According to information released by the Kentucky State Police
Electronic Crime Branch, Christopher R. Welch, 39, has been charged
with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication
system to procure a minor and 20 counts of possession of matter
portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Both charges are Class D
felonies, punishable by one to five years in prison.
The arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against
Children investigaiton. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the
investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a 14
year old female online.
A search warrant was executed at a local residence on July 25.
Equipment used to facilitation the crime was seized and taken to
KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
Welch was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
