The upcoming 13th Annual Poker Run is expected to be the busiest
ever for fish and wildlife officers.
It's one of the nation's most popular speedboat attractions with
lots of action this Friday and Saturday on Lake Cumberland.
Aerial views associated with the Poker Run over the past couple of
years show just how much this event has grown, not to mention arrests
by water patrol to help keep locals and visitors safe.
Extra officers from across the state will be on Lake Cumberland to
assist with law enforcement efforts.
For the first time ever in 2018, a canine and it's handler helped
make safety top priority.
Last year there were more than 120 boats competing, from power boats
to fun boats and thousands attended from all over the country.
At least 66 individuals were arrested on a variety of charges
including boating while intoxicated or under the influence of alcohol
or drugs.
Poker Run 2019 is a two day event, beginning at 12 noon central time
on Friday and over 150 powerboats are expected to compete. Those
taking part may visit State Dock, Conley Bottom Resort or marinas
including Grider Hill, Rowena, Beaver Creek, Jamestown, Wolf Creek,
Lake Cumberland, Lee's Ford or Burnside to receive a card.
It takes five cards to play and this year, there is no special order
on visiting the marina's, but all cards must be turned in Saturday
evening at State Dock. Participants can visit nine of the ten marinas
on Lake Cumberland and receive an extra card. The objective is to
have the best "poker hand" at the end of the run.
The latest info available on the itinerary for Saturday, September 7
includes a mandatory drivers' meeting at 9 a.m. with the Poker Run
beginning at 10 a.m. All times are central.
Anyone may visit the docks to check out all of the incredible
speedboats. If you're interested in catching a glimpse of the Poker
Run on Lake Cumberland, Saturday's event may be viewed anywhere
between Burnside Marina and Grider Hill Marina.
The boats will reportedly be east of State Dock between 10 a.m. and
12 noon Central Time and west of Wolf Creek after lunch. As a
precautionary measure, boaters are asked to stay out of the main
channel and to keep wakes to a minimum.
For more info on Poker Run, call State Dock at 270-343-2525 or log
on to lakecumberlandpokerrun.net or statedock.com
Fish and Wildlife Officers will be patrolling Lake Cumberland and
the harbor at State Dock Friday through Sunday. The dock recommends
keeping all drinks in a cup or koozie. They also encourage
designating sober drivers because of patrols and road blocks on Park
Road.
Fish and Wildlife Officers may be reached by contacting State Police Posts at Columbia or London.
