The library board set its officers for the next year, during a
meeting held on Wednesday, November 14.
Lisa Lowe will continue to serve as president of the board. Ronald
Rush will continue to serve in his capacity as vice-president and
Tammy Adams will remain board treasurer.
The board elected Donna Stockton to serve as secretary for the
group. They also agreed that Barbara Turpin be authorized to sign
documents in regard to the library checking accounts.
Also during the meeting, the board was updated regarding the sale of
the former library building in downtown Monticello. Librarian Anne
Garner said that the sale closed on October 29.
The board will look at different options for investing the proceeds
from the sale, which totaled $251,618.
Work continues toward getting the new bookmobile for Wayne County on
the road.
After the board meeting, Garner was notified that the vehicle build
has been completed. It will still need the finishing touches, as well
as the wrap for the outside of the vehicle before it will be
delivered to the local library. That date has not yet been announced.
In other information shared during the meeting, Garner noted that
she had attended a Regional Directors meeting in McCreary County that
focuses on workforce development resources. The trainer discussed
resources that are available for libraries to borrow.
Garner also informed board members that Santa Claus will be at the
library on Saturday, December 1 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Everyone
is invited to stop by and enjoy refreshments while they visit with Santa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.