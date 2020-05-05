Staff at the Wayne County Public Library are beginning to look at what options and services will be available at the facility once it reopens to the public.
Library looks at options to reopen
- By MELODIE PHELPS News Editor
Librarian Anne Garner discussed those plans with members of the
library board during a meeting held by teleconference on Tuesday,
April 28.
Garner said that she has been gathering information from various
online sources, as well as other libraries, in order to formulate a
plan for reopening the library once it is permitted by Governor Andy
Beshear.
Board members were informed of the staff's procedures for sanitizing
books, materials and surfaces in the building. Garner noted that even
after the facility reopens services will be very different than they
were before COVID-19.
She indicated there would be no face-to-face programming. Most
programming will be done virtually, according to Garner. She asked
the board members to make any suggestions regarding alternative
programming ideas for the library—particularly to help serve people
who do not have internet access.
While the library waits to hear official word of their reopening
date, Garner said that curbside service at the facility began April
29. Anyone who would like to pick up items from the library can call,
email or send a message through Facebook to let staff know what items
they want to borrow.
Patrons will be informed as to when items will be available and
ready for pick up.
Garner added that staff at the library is also providing take-and-
make craft kits that can picked up also. Patrons need to call and let
a staff member know the age of the children who are interested in
getting the kits. There will be new crafts each week.
Any items that need to be returned to the library can be left in the
book drop or the plastic tub that is labeled for book returns in
front of the building.
Also during the meeting, the library board decided to delay
investing any more funds in Certificates of Deposits, due to the
uncertainty regarding COVID-19. Garner said that funds will be kept
in a regular operating account at this time.
Board members reviewed and approved the policy regarding paid sick
leave as outlined in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response
Act. The police provides up to two weeks of paid sick leave for full-time employees affected by COVID-19.
