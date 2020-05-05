    Staff at the Wayne County Public Library are beginning to look at what options and services will be available at the facility once it reopens to the public.

    Librarian Anne Garner discussed those plans with members of the 
library board during a meeting held by teleconference on Tuesday, 
April 28.
    Garner said that she has been gathering information from various 
online sources, as well as other libraries, in order to formulate a 
plan for reopening the library once it is permitted by Governor Andy 
Beshear.
    Board members were informed of the staff's procedures for sanitizing 
books, materials and surfaces in the building. Garner noted that even 
after the facility reopens services will be very different than they 
were before COVID-19.
    She indicated there would be no face-to-face programming. Most 
programming will be done virtually, according to Garner. She asked 
the board members to make any suggestions regarding alternative 
programming ideas for the library—particularly to help serve people 
who do not have internet access.
    While the library waits to hear official word of their reopening 
date, Garner said that curbside service at the facility began April 
29. Anyone who would like to pick up items from the library can call, 
email or send a message through Facebook to let staff know what items 
they want to borrow.
    Patrons will be informed as to when items will be available and 
ready for pick up.
    Garner added that staff at the library is also providing take-and-
make craft kits that can picked up also. Patrons need to call and let 
a staff member know the age of the children who are interested in 
getting the kits. There will be new crafts each week.
    Any items that need to be returned to the library can be left in the 
book drop or the plastic tub that is labeled for book returns in 
front of the building.
    Also during the meeting, the library board decided to delay 
investing any more funds in Certificates of Deposits, due to the 
uncertainty regarding COVID-19. Garner said that funds will be kept 
in a regular operating account at this time.
    Board members reviewed and approved the policy regarding paid sick 
leave as outlined in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response 
Act. The police provides up to two weeks of paid sick leave for full-time employees affected by COVID-19.

