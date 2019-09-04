The Wayne County Grand Jury met on Monday, August 26 and returned indictments against 13 people.
Following are individuals who were indicted.
• Chancelor Britt was indicted for fleeing or evading police,
disregarding a stop sign, two counts of first degree assault, seven
counts of first degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, D.U.I.,
operating on a suspended license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
and persistent felony offender.
• MaKayla Brummett was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over
$10,000.
• Scott Butler was indicted for promoting contraband first degree.
• Colter J. Davis was indicted for first degree rape, two counts of
first degree sodomy, and two counts of sexual abuse first degree.
• Angie Foster was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Calvin Godsey was indicted for second degree assault and
persistent felony offender second degree.
• Cletius D. Jones was indicted for prohibited use of electronic
computer system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other
prohibited activities and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
• Cody Stringer was indicted for promoting contraband first degree
and persistent felony offender second degree.
• Montie Sutton was indicted for third degree assault, possession of
a controlled substance, disorderly conduct second degree, criminal
trespassing third degree, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest
and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher R. Welch was indicted for rape second degree, rape
third degree, sodomy second degree, sodomy third degree, sexual abuse
first degree, prohibited use of electronic computer system to procure
a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and 19
counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.
• Darrell White was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Billy Correll and Alisa Slaven were indicted for possession of a
controlled substance first degree.
Readers are reminded that grand jury indictments do not indicate
guilt, only that further court action is necessary in a case.
Indictments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.
