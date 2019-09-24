Step back in time and learn more about Wayne County history this
weekend at the annual Heritage Festival.
The event is hosted by the Wayne County Historical Society and the
Mill Springs Battlefield and will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 28 at Mill Springs.
Mill Springs is the site of a famous Civil War battle and is also
home to the world's largest overshot grist mill still in operation.
The festival includes a fun-filled day of events for the whole
family to enjoy. There will be animals, artists, musicians,
tradesmen, gardeners and craftsmen set up around the grounds of the
historic Brown-Lanier House. Vendors and festival food will be
available throughout the day.
The grist mill will be in operation, and there will be an
opportunity to tour historic Civil War homes, as well as the park and
the Mill Springs Gift Shop.
Demonstrations of heritage skills will be held throughout the day.
There will also be entertainment.
Admission and parking for the event is free.
