State police arrested a convicted sex offender on Friday, November
22 in Monticello.
Kentucky State Police allege that Melvin, also known as Marvin,
Morrow took an adult victim to a residence on Ramsey Street where the
incident occurred.
He has been charged with first degree rape and first degree sodomy.
Morrow, formerly of Indiana, is reportedly a lifetime sex offender
registrant.
Officials said that he was previously convicted of child molestation
of a teenager and a child under the age of 12.
Morrow was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
