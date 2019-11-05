There was even more good news for Monticello on Saturday, when officials from the Department of Local Government, including Commissioner Sandy Donahoo, stopped in to announce the approval of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
The Monticello Utility Commission has been awarded a $250,000 grant
that will be used to replace aging water meters in the system with
new automatic meters. The MUC applied for the grant funds earlier
this year that would be used—along with matching monies—to replace
meters inside the City of Monticello.
MUC Manager Scott Upchurch welcomed the Frankfort officials, as well
as local residents who attended Saturday's ceremony.
"We are excited to be here today for some big news," he said.
"Today's announcement is an opportunity to celebrate some of the
planning ahead for the utility system, and we are thankful to have
the opportunity to share it with you."
Donahoo discussed some of the goals of the Department of Local
Government, under the direction of Governor Matt Bevin over the past
four years.
"This project ties into the governor's vision because it improves
your utility system, and that is incredibly important to economic
development," stated Donahoo. "This project will replace aging water
meters, and that will help eliminate loss of water and revenue to the
utility system."
She noted that there will also be a savings in manpower, since the
meters will be radio read, eliminating the need for someone to
actually visit the home and lift the meter box lid to record the
numbers.
"This is a decision that will impact our community for the next 10
to 20 years because that is the lifespan of these meters that we are
looking to put in," noted Upchurch. "It will help our customers and
it will really help our system."
ust Fund to expand community clinical linkage events. These events
were initially implemented in Northern Kentucky counties with low
screening rates and now include the five Appalachian Area Develop
Districts (FIVCO, Big Sandy, Kentucky River, Cumberland Valley and
Lake Cumberland). These events target medically underserved women
who are low income uninsured or receive Medicaid, and non-compliant
with mammography screening.
Compared to the US and Kentucky, Appalachian areas of the state,
including Wayne County, have significantly higher breast cancer
mortality rates. Wayne County's breast cancer mortality rate is 1.3%
higher than the over all Kentucky rate and 1.9% higher than the
mortality rate for the Lake Cumberland Area Development District. On
average, 16 people die from breast cancer each year in Wayne County.
For more information or questions about the "Pink Ribbon Day
Project" in Monticello, contact Lake Cumberland Regional Cancer
Control Specialist Wynona Padgett at 606-383-0367 or at Wynona.Padgett@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.