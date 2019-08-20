    The Monticello Utility Commission has received 750 new water meters 
that will replace aging meters for customers in the county. MUC 
Manager Scott Upchurch updated commission members regarding the water 
meter upgrade project during their meeting held on Thursday, August 8.
    City government has agreed that the Monticello Utility Commission 
can borrow $850,000 for new meters that will replace the old ones 
being used in the county. The project will also include the 
construction of towers that can transmit data from the meters, as 
well as for computer software and employee training.
    A total of 2,200 meters will be purchased and replaced before that 
portion of the project has been completed. Upchurch said last week 
that installation of the new meters would begin as soon as possible.
    The city has applied for grant funding to help with meter 
replacement costs for MUC customers in Monticello. Officials have 
estimated that the total project for meter replacement will be about 
$1.1 million.
    The new Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) system will allow much 
of the work, such as reading meters, to be done from the office or 
other location. It will also help the MUC identify any problems that 
may be occurring.
    Also during last week's meeting, the commission head an update from 
Upchurch regarding how customers are notified about a boil water 
advisory. At this time, notification is made through local media and 
social media.
    Upchurch said he had been asked about the possibility of calling 
residents who live in the affected areas. He has been in contact with 
911 officials about the county's emergency notification system, which 
actually can be used for this type of notification.
    He said that he is waiting to receive more information before the 
board can move ahead with the proposal.

   

