A report of multiple burglaries at a residence in Zollicoffer
Estates last week has resulted in the arrest of a local man.
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, Sherman Sexton, of
Monticello, was arrested on Tuesday, August 13 and charged with
robbery second degree, false imprisonment second degree and driving
on a D.U.I. suspended license.
The arrest came after several burglary reports were received by the
sheriff's department in the early morning on Tuesday, August 13.
Catron said that Deputy Brad Tucker responded to the first burglary
in progress report at approximately 2:30 a.m.
When Tucker arrived at the residence, he found that the intruder had
not made entrance into the residence and had already left the scene.
Tucker obtained information from the resident regarding the
intruder's identity, as well as what they were driving.
Tucker located a vehicle and stopped it on KY 90 to investigate.
As he was interviewing the driver of the vehicle, he received
another call regarding a burglary in progress at the same residence.
Catron stated that when Tucker returned to the residence he learned
that the incident involved two suspects. The suspects had left the
scene prior to his arrival.
Later, a third call was received of another burglary in progress at
the same residence, according to Catron. He said that Tucker
responded and the suspect had already left before he arrived. Tucker
said that this call involved a different individual and vehicle. He
attempted to locate the people involved.
At approximately 6 a.m., Tucker received a call of an individual at
the Wayne County Hospital who stated that his care had been taken by
force. While he was responding to the hospital, Tucker observed the
vehicle on North Main Street
This vehicle and driver were the same as the one identified during
the original burglary call at Zollicoffer Estates, according to Catron.
Sexton was taken into custody and lodged in the Wayne County
Detention Center. The investigation is continuing and Tucker anticipates more criminal charges and arrests in the future.
