    It was good news to report early this week, as the Lake Cumberland District Health Department released its new update that showed no new cases of the coronovirus in this area. There were also no new deaths to report.

    In their report released late on Sunday, May 10, officials reported 
a total of 29 current cases in the Lake Cumberland area. Of those, 
seven people are hospitalized and the other 22 are self-isolated.
    The Lake Cumberland District Health Department has experienced 189 
positive or presumptive positive cases in the 10-county area so far.
    Wayne County's case number has dropped to only one and that 
individual is self-isolated. The county has had a total of eight 
cases of COVID-19 overall.
    The area has experienced a total of 19 deaths from the virus, with 
13 of those reported in Adair County. Adair County has also had the 
largest total number of cases in the area at 88. They still have 20 
active cases at this time.
    Officials have continued to stress that regardless of the confirmed case count they believe that COVID-19 is widespread in the area.

