The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation
into the disappearance of a local man. They are seeking any
information that the public may have in regard to the whereabouts of
Jerry L. Rainwater, 67, who was last seen on June 29.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said that at press time, Rainwater's
whereabouts remain unknown. He said his department has conducted
several interviews and they have followed up on several leads. The
investigation remains very active at this time, according to Catron.
Rainwater was seen leaving his residence on West KY 90 on June 29 at
approximately 9:15 a.m. He is possibly driving a Dodge Town and
Country silver minivan.
It has been indicated that Rainwater was either going to the
Veteran's Administration Hospital in Lexington or possibly to the
Georgia-Florida line to buy a recreation type vehicle.
There have also been reports that he was carrying a large amount of
cash on him at the time of his disappearance. Officials have
confirmed that Rainwater's cell phone has not been used during this
time, and there has been no bank withdrawals or credit card use since
his disappearance.
Rainwater is described as 5'5", weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes
and partially gray hair. He walks with a limp and sometimes uses a
walking cane. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's department at (606) 348-5416 or any law enforcement agency.
