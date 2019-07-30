Officials are seeking information about a Wayne County man who has been missing since late June.
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron issued a statement last week
regarding the search for Jerry D. Rainwater, 67, who was last seen on
June 29. At that time he was leaving his residence at 3573 West
Kentucky 90 in Monticello.
Catron said Rainwater left at approximately 9:15 a.m. and was
possibly driving a Dodge Town and Country silver minivan. It has been
indicated that Rainwater was either going to the Veteran's
Administration Hospital in Lexington or possibly to the Georgia-
Florida state line to buy a recreation type vehicle.
There are reports that he had a considerable amount of cash on him
at the time.
Catron's office has received reports that Rainwater was seen on July
2 in Monticello, but that information could not be substantiated.
Sheriff's deputies have talked with two men that they were looking to
talk with about Rainwater, and Catron stated that the two men were
not suspects.
Rainwater is described as 5'5, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and
partially gray hair. He walks with a limp and sometimes uses a
walking cane.
Catron stated that no evidence of foul play has been found in
Rainwater's disappearance. However, his cell phone has not been used
and there have been no bank withdrawals or credit card use since his
disappearance.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at (606) 348-5416 or any law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.