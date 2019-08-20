It's that time of year again—time to assemble a scarecrow and
decorate the front lawn for fall. Local residents can become part of
the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Trail in Wayne County, promoting the
beauty of the season and also helping raise money for a great cause.
Planning is underway for the Scarecrow Trail, which is sponsored by
the Wayne County Homemakers, Women in Agriculture and Tis the Season
Gift Shop. This year's theme is "Fall Extravaganza."
Any individual, group or business can design a scarecrow display and
join the competition. The fee to enter is $10 and all proceeds go to
the Imagination Library of Wayne County.
All entries will become part of a tour. They will be included on a
map, which will allow residents to take the tour and view all this
year's displays throughout the county.
Individuals can vote for their favorite display, which will be the
Viewer's Choice winner. All entries will be judged by a committee
from the Wayne County Homemakers and the Women in Agriculture. They
will choose winners in the different categories.
Anyone who is interested should pick up a registration form, as well
as the entry guidelines at Tis The Season Gift Shop from August 26
through September 9 during regular store hours.
Viewing and judging will be held September 23-30, and winners will
be announced on October 1.
Anyone who needs more information can contact Kathie Weston-Denney at the gift shop at (606) 341-0511.
