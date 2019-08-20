    It's that time of year again—time to assemble a scarecrow and 
decorate the front lawn for fall. Local residents can become part of 
the Fourth Annual Scarecrow Trail in Wayne County, promoting the 
beauty of the season and also helping raise money for a great cause.
    Planning is underway for the Scarecrow Trail, which is sponsored by 
the Wayne County Homemakers, Women in Agriculture and Tis the Season 
Gift Shop. This year's theme is "Fall Extravaganza."
    Any individual, group or business can design a scarecrow display and 
join the competition. The fee to enter is $10 and all proceeds go to 
the Imagination Library of Wayne County.
    All entries will become part of a tour. They will be included on a 
map, which will allow residents to take the tour and view all this 
year's displays throughout the county.
    Individuals can vote for their favorite display, which will be the 
Viewer's Choice winner. All entries will be judged by a committee 
from the Wayne County Homemakers and the Women in Agriculture. They 
will choose winners in the different categories.
    Anyone who is interested should pick up a registration form, as well 
as the entry guidelines at Tis The Season Gift Shop from August 26 
through September 9 during regular store hours.
    Viewing and judging will be held September 23-30, and winners will 
be announced on October 1.
    Anyone who needs more information can contact Kathie Weston-Denney at the gift shop at (606) 341-0511.

