    Two new employees will join the Parks and Recreation Department, following action taken by the board during a special meeting held on Tuesday, October 1.

    Chris Pyles has been hired as Event Coordinator and for maintenance 
Jamie Coffey has been hired as Maintenance Supervisor.
    These hiring decisions were made after the parks and recreation 
board held an executive session to review the seven employment 
applications it considered for the two positions.
    Pyles was hired by a 3-2 vote from the board.
    Board member Bill McClellan made the motion to hire Pyles at a pay 
rate of $11 per hour.
    Board member Dale Vaughn seconded the motion.
    McClellan, Vaughn, and board member Melinda Wixson voted in favor of 
hiring Pyles.

    Board members Tracie Sexton and Cody Dishman voted against the motion.

    All board members voted in favor of hiring Coffey as Maintenance 

Supervisor. The pay rate for the position was set at $10.50 per hour.

