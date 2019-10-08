Two new employees will join the Parks and Recreation Department, following action taken by the board during a special meeting held on Tuesday, October 1.
Chris Pyles has been hired as Event Coordinator and for maintenance
Jamie Coffey has been hired as Maintenance Supervisor.
These hiring decisions were made after the parks and recreation
board held an executive session to review the seven employment
applications it considered for the two positions.
Pyles was hired by a 3-2 vote from the board.
Board member Bill McClellan made the motion to hire Pyles at a pay
rate of $11 per hour.
Board member Dale Vaughn seconded the motion.
McClellan, Vaughn, and board member Melinda Wixson voted in favor of
hiring Pyles.
Board members Tracie Sexton and Cody Dishman voted against the motion.
All board members voted in favor of hiring Coffey as Maintenance
Supervisor. The pay rate for the position was set at $10.50 per hour.
