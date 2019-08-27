Quilt

Ruby Edwards and Helen Massengale accepted a quilt entry from Polly Sartin, as the Contented Heart Quilt Guild prepared for their 25th annual show.

 Photo by Melodie Phelps

    Twenty-five years ago a group of local quilters made history—they organized a quilt show in Monticello. This weekend that quilt show, which has grown to become a well-known annual event, will mark its silver anniversary.

    The 2019 Quilt Show of the Little Mountains will be held Friday, 
August 30 and Saturday, August 31 at the ASPIRE Center in Monticello. 
The show is presented by the Contented Heart Quilt Guild, who spent 
much of the last week gathering and organizing quilts that will be 
part of this unique show.
    Many members of the guild will tell you that the show has built a 
wide following of supporters—quilt enthusiasts who travel from all 
around Kentucky and neighboring states to spend time admiring the 
beautiful entries in the show.
    There are a wide variety of categories in the show and prizes and 
ribbons will be awarded to winners in each of the categories. There 
is also a Viewer’s Choice Award, which will be selected by visitors 
to the show.
    The quilt show will include many of the usual attractions, like an 
old-fashioned bed turning, a vendor’s mall where hard-to-find items 
can be purchased, and a Challenge Block Contest.
    The theme for this year’s block contest is “Purple Passion.” Prizes 
will be awarded in two categories of the block contest, including 
hand pieced and/or appliqued and machine pieces and/or appliqued. All 
blocks entered in the contest become the property of the Contented 
Heart Quilt Guild.
    There is also a raffle quilt available. The quilt was made by the 
Contented Heart Quilt Guild and the theme this year is ‘Springtime in 
the Little Mountains.” Each block depicts spring time.
    The quilt will be on display at the show. It will be given away on 
Saturday afternoon before the show concludes. Tickets for the quilt 
are available for a donation to the guild.
    The quilt show will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, 
August 30 and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31. 
Admission will be $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 will be 
admitted free.
    Anyone who needs more information, can contact The Quilt Shoppe at (606) 340-0015.

