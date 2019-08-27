Twenty-five years ago a group of local quilters made history—they organized a quilt show in Monticello. This weekend that quilt show, which has grown to become a well-known annual event, will mark its silver anniversary.
The 2019 Quilt Show of the Little Mountains will be held Friday,
August 30 and Saturday, August 31 at the ASPIRE Center in Monticello.
The show is presented by the Contented Heart Quilt Guild, who spent
much of the last week gathering and organizing quilts that will be
part of this unique show.
Many members of the guild will tell you that the show has built a
wide following of supporters—quilt enthusiasts who travel from all
around Kentucky and neighboring states to spend time admiring the
beautiful entries in the show.
There are a wide variety of categories in the show and prizes and
ribbons will be awarded to winners in each of the categories. There
is also a Viewer’s Choice Award, which will be selected by visitors
to the show.
The quilt show will include many of the usual attractions, like an
old-fashioned bed turning, a vendor’s mall where hard-to-find items
can be purchased, and a Challenge Block Contest.
The theme for this year’s block contest is “Purple Passion.” Prizes
will be awarded in two categories of the block contest, including
hand pieced and/or appliqued and machine pieces and/or appliqued. All
blocks entered in the contest become the property of the Contented
Heart Quilt Guild.
There is also a raffle quilt available. The quilt was made by the
Contented Heart Quilt Guild and the theme this year is ‘Springtime in
the Little Mountains.” Each block depicts spring time.
The quilt will be on display at the show. It will be given away on
Saturday afternoon before the show concludes. Tickets for the quilt
are available for a donation to the guild.
The quilt show will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday,
August 30 and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 31.
Admission will be $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 will be
admitted free.
Anyone who needs more information, can contact The Quilt Shoppe at (606) 340-0015.
