Replacement of aging water meters continues for customers of the Monticello Utility Commission. MUC Manager Scott Upchurch updated commissioners during a meeting held on Thursday, December 5.
He said that the effort is continuing and that the project is going
well.
Also during the meeting, Upchurch told board members that they have
a new garbage truck driver who is replacing retired driver Ronnie
Troxell.
The new drivers is looking at some possible changes to the route to
make pickup of city garbage more efficient, said Upchurch.
He advised that any changes in collection days will be relayed to
customers.
He also stated that during city garbage pickup customers should have
their garbage out by 7 a.m. on collection day, since some schedules
may change.
In 2020, the Monticello Utility Commission will look at implementing
employee performance reviews.
Upchurch said that these will be conducted annually and sometime
around the employee's anniversary date with the utility company.
Also during the meeting, commissioners agreed to make a change at
Thanksgiving for employees. They will be offering employees a gift certificate for a free turkey or ham prior to the holiday.
