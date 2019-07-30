After a round of negotiations, the school board has awarded the
contract for construction of a track and soccer field to Precision
Construction Companies of Lone Jack, Missouri.
The company was one of the two bidders who submitted proposals for
the construction project, but bids from both came in much higher than
anticipated.
At that point, Superintendent Wayne Roberts entered competitive
negotiations with the companies to try to get the price of the
project within a more reasonable scope.
During a special meeting of the school board on July 23, the group
was informed that Precision Construction had submitted a bid of
$602,714.20.
The board awarded the company bid package number two for the project.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a trip for the Wayne
County High School Band to travel to Murfreesboro, Tenn. to watch Drum Corps International.
