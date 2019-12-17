The audit report for the Wayne County School District for 2018-2019 was a good one. The school board reviewed and approved the audit report during their meeting held on Tuesday, December 10.
Debbie Maynard, with White and Associates PSC from Richmond, Ky.,
presented the audit report. She told board members that the district
received an "unmodified opinion," which is the best that can be issued.
There were no deficiencies in the report and no issues, according to
Maynard.
Superintendent Wayne Roberts updated board members about the
progress of the new Area Career and Technology Center, during the
meeting.
"We are getting close," said Roberts, as he talked about the
completion date.
Officials had hoped to have the building ready to occupy over
Christmas break, but at this point they indicate that it will be
likely sometime in January before students can move into the building.
Roberts said that blacktopping was scheduled for completion over the
weekend. Flooring work and electrical work inside the building
continue at this point.
Board members approved a pay application in the amount of $1.2
million for the building project. They also approved several change
orders for the project.
The board also took care of some business regarding the track and
soccer field construction. They approved a pay application to Conley
Gregory Construction in the amount of $41,785 for the project.
They also reviewed bids for fencing for the track and soccer field.
The low bidder was Fulton's Fencing and Dozer Service, at
approximately $30,600.
Also during the meeting, the board learned about upcoming travel
study options for the GT program. GT Coordinator Jennifer Chaplin
told the board that they were looking at a trip to Japan for spring
break 2021.
They were also looking at a trip to Los Angeles and the Grand Canyon
for the summer of 2021. Both trips were approved by the board.
In other action, the board:
• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement for mental health outside
agencies.
• Approved a trip for the Wayne County High School Cheer Team to
Disney World February 6-9 for the national competition.
• Granted a facility request for use of Turner Cafeteria on December
22 for the Tucker reunion.
• Met in executive session to discuss the superintendent's mid-year ssessment.
