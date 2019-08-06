Signups continue for Little League Football 1 hr ago 0 Signups for Wayne County Youth League football will be held August 10 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the high school football field. The league is open for grades one through six. The cost will be $30 per player. Tags Signup Football Little League Cost August League Wayne County This Week's Circulars × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Circulars Obituaries BERTRAM PIERCY Hancock, Ima Jun 28, 1928 - Jul 29, 2019 UPCHURCH, Bobby Jul 5, 1937 - Jul 21, 2019 BREWSTER BROWN, Elma Jul 20, 1929 - Jul 22, 2019 MIOLE, Debbie Aug 2, 1957 - Jul 22, 2019 GOSSAGE, Mary Aug 6, 1934 - Jul 22, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOfficials seeking info about Jerry RainwaterTeenager dies in one-vehicle crashKSP charges Wayne Co. man with child sexual exploitation offensesCounterfeit currency found at Godfather'sDenney is indicted for murderGrand jury returns indictmentsRaft Up set for SaturdayIndiana man dies in ATV accidentFiscal Court agrees to purchase equipment for road departmentLibrary Board sets property tax rate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
