Although arrests were made, a large number of visitors and local
residents enjoyed Raft Up on Lake Cumberland over the weekend. It was
a steamy and hot, sunny Saturday throughout the area with Fish and
Wildlife Officers making "safety" the top priority.
As of Sunday August 4, Raft Up accounted for a total of 16
intoxicated individuals including ten men and six women being
arrested. Thirteen were charged for boating while intoxicated or
under the influence and three were charged with alcohol intoxication
in a public place.
Fifteen of those individuals were lodged in the Wayne County
Detention Center and one was jailed in Pulaski County.
The arrests included:
• Ashley Caughhorn, 25, of Toledo, Ohio, for operating a boat while
intoxicated or under the influence, failure to operate at idle speed
in a congested area and no approved fire extinguisher.
• Jordan Heller, 23, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged for alcohol
intoxication in a public place.
• Carolyn Pollock, 39, of Alexandria, Ky., was arrested for alcohol
intoxication in a public place and resisting arrest.
• Lilly Rebholz, 23 ,of Alexandria, Ky., was charged with alcohol
intoxication in a public place.
• Kelly Morris, 33 ,of Delaware, Ohio was arrested for operating a
boat while intoxicated or under the influence and non-approved,
insufficient or no personal flotation device.
Licha Farah, 49. of Lexington, Ky., was charged with operating a
boat while intoxicated or under the influence, failure to operate a
boat at idle speed in a congested area and failure to display
registration numbers.
• Vincent Murphy, 24, of Alexandria, Ky., was arrested for operating
a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and failure to
operate a boat at idle speed in a congested area.
• Alex Hoffman, 22, of Liberty Center, Ohio, was charged with
operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the
influence, operating an overloaded motorboat and a violation
relating to a personal watercraft.
• Larry Compton, 46, of Winchester, Ky., was arrested for operating
a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and failure to
operate a boat at idle speed in a congested area.
• David Mayfield, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with
operating a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and failure
to operate a boat at idle speed in a congested area.
• James Anderson, 39, of Bronston, Ky., was arrested for operating a
boat while intoxicated or under the influence, failure to operate a
boat at idle speed in a congested area and non-approved, insufficient
or no personal flotation device.
• Jessica Shvarts, 30, of Cincinnati, Oh., was charged with
operating a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and non-
approved, insufficient or no personal flotation device.
• Donald Brockman, 44, of Campbellsville, Ky., was arrested for
operating a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and failure
to operate a boat at an idle speed in a congested area.
• Logan Sicurella, 22, of Mount Crab, Oh., was charged with
operating a boat while intoxicated or under the influence and vessel
not under compliance control of operating at all times.
• Patrick Caudill, 25, of Bethel, Oh., was arrested with operating a
boat while intoxicated or under the influence and vessel not under
compliance control of operating at all times.
• Joseph Newton, 37, of Bardstown, Ky., was charged with operating a
boat while intoxicated or under the influence.
James Anderson was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
All others were lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Fish and Wildlife arrested 38-year-old Robert Spratt of Crestview
Hills, Ky., on Friday, August 3 for operating a boat watercraft
while intoxicated or under the influence. Spratt was lodged in the
Wayne County Detention Center.
Power boats take to the lake the weekend of September 7. Poker Run
is the main attraction of the 2019 season.
Zero tolerance for boating impairment will continue by the Kentucky
Department of Fish and Wildlife. At least 66 individuals were arrested on numerous charges in 2018 during Poker Run.
