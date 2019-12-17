The Board of Directors of South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative
Corporation has named Kenneth E. "Ken" Simmons as South Kentucky
RECC's next Chief Executive Officer.
Simmons, who is a 38-year veteran of the electric co-op industry,
has been serving as CEO at Southwest Rural Electric Cooperative,
which serves southern Oklahoma and northern Texas, since 2016. Prior
to that, he was the Manager of System Design for Carroll Electric
Membership Cooperative in Carrollton, Georgia.
"The board is very excited about bringing someone with Ken's
qualifications on as South Kentucky's new CEO," said South Kentucky
Board Chairman Greg Redmon. "We believe he has the skills to continue
offering the service and excellence our members expect and deserve.
"The board would also like to express its appreciation for Kevin
Newton, SKRECC Vice President of Engineering and Operations, who has
served as Interim CEO during this time of transition."
Simmons is South Kentucky RECC's eighth general manager in the
utility's 81-year history. He is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He received his education from Louisiana State University, University
of Georgia, Southern Polytechnic State University, Clapp Research
Institute and the University of Wisconsin.
Simmons community involvement is extensive. He has served on
numerous boards including Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development
Authorities, Education Boards and Foundations.
Simmons and his wife, Kim, will be relocating to Somerset. They have
three grown children residing in Georgia and one grandchild.
Established in 1938, South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative is a
member-owned cooperative headquartered in Somerset Kentucky, with
branch offices located in Albany, Monticello, Russell Springs and Whitley City, Kentucky serving 67,000 members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.