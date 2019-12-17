    Monticello City Council continues to move forward with its plans to annex four pieces of property into its corporate limits.

    The council met in special session on Monday evening and heard the 
first reading of two separate ordinances dealing with the proposed 
annexations.
    The council had previously approved ordinances outlining their 
intent to annex the property owned by Don Franklin, the adjacent 
property where a new medical facility has recently opened, the 
Farmers Co-op and the property next to it which is owned by Don 
Sidwell. This was the next step in the process.
    After the intent to annex ordinances were approved by the council in 
October, there was a 60 day period when property owners could 
petition for a vote on the annexation. That passed last week, and the 
council opted to move forward.
    Only one representative of the properties proposed for annexation 
was present at Monday's meeting. Joe McPheron, a representative of 
Don Franklin, addressed the council regarding a possible economic 
development incentive between the city and the dealership.
    He noted that they made an extensive investment in the property, 
including more than $1 million in excavating and other site work. 
Sewer and water lines were also developed by the dealership.
    McPheron said that about $3.5 million was invested in the building 
itself.
    He indicated that the dealership would like to receive a tax 
exemption from the city for a 15 year period.
    City Attorney Gordon Germain noted that the city was not allowed by 
law to give tax exemptions to business unless they were manufacturing 
facilities or call centers.
    McPheron said that Don Franklin officials are aware of the law, but 
noted that they are hoping to reach some agreement with the city.
    The council will receive more extensive numbers in regard to the 
investment made on the Don Franklin property, and will likely be able 
to review them before Tuesday evening's special meeting, where a 
second reading of both annexation ordinances will be held. That is 
when the council is expected to take action on annexation.
    The council did discuss a possible economic development contract 
with the Don Franklin dealership, but took no action. They wanted to 
look at more specific numbers before taking any action.
    Also during Monday's meeting, the council approved a resolution with 
the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in regard to funds for street 
resurfacing projects. The city has been awarded $128,293, which has 
been designated for resurfacing projects on Upchurch Drive, Worsham 
Lane, Myrtle Street, West Evelyn Avenue, and Creekview Drive.

    See next week's edition for details on Tuesday night's special meeting.

