The annexation of four pieces of property into the city limits will likely become official next week, when Monticello City Council will finalize the process. Special meetings have been set for Monday, December 16 and Tuesday, December 17 in regard to the annexation.
Special meetings set to complete city annexation
During a meeting of Monticello City Council held Monday evening,
Mayor Tracie Sexton noted that the 60 day period to petition for a
vote on the annexation by property owners has passed. The council has
already heard the first reading and approved the second reading of
ordinances which will annex the Farmer's Coop and adjacent property
owned by Don Sidwell on Bypass 90.
The other two parcels involve the new Don Franklin property on East
KY 90 and the property adjacent to it which is owned by CKV LLC. The
council unanimously approved the annexation efforts during their
meeting on October 12.
Sexton said next week's meetings will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday
and Tuesday. She said all property owners who will be affected will
be notified, and some may want to address the council.
Earlier in Monday's meeting, a representative of the Census 2020
spoke to the council regarding the importance of their support for
the process, which is slated to begin early next year.
He noted that census numbers are used to determine the number of
congressional representatives a state sends to Washington, D., as
well as the way federal dollars are divided.
"It is easy, it is safe and it is important,' the representative
pointed out.
He noted that there are no questions about citizenship involved with
the census. Also no information gathered through the census is shared
with other agencies. Census Day is April 2020. All data should be
collected by December 31, 2020.
Census jobs remain available and more information can be obtained
online at census.gov.
Sexton made a special presentation during the meeting to Joshua
Denney, who helped save the life of a local woman whose house was on
fire. Sexton related the story to council members. She noted that
Denney was passing Tate Drive on September 19, when he saw Barbara
Gregory's residence was on fire. He called and reported the fire and
then knocked on the door until he awakened her.
Denney got Gregory out of the house and then moved her car away from
the structure so that it was not damaged.
Denney was presented with the Lifesaving Award by Sexton.
Also during the meeting, the council:
• Received information about the Ugly Sweater Contest which will be
held Friday night at the Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center. Santa
will be there at 7 p.m. to meet with youngsters.
• Received information about the Christmas in the Park event, which
will be held Saturday, December 14 beginning at 10 a.m. There are many activities planned and Santa will also be at the park.
