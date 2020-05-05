The State Board of Elections approved temporary emergency
administrative regulations outlining how the June 23, 2020 primary
election will be conducted. The announcement was made on Friday, May 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a state of emergency in the Com-
monwealth and poses a risk to the health and wellbeing of voters. The
goal of the measures adopted by the State Board of Elections today is
to reduce health risks to voters, poll workers, and administrators
and guarantee access to the ballot for every eligible voter.
The regulations adopted will ensure that all eligible registered
voters of the Commonwealth have access to a process in which they may
safely and securely cast their vote.
Every eligible registered voter will receive a postcard with
instructions on how to apply for an absentee ballot, which will be
delivered to them by mail.
The State Board of Elections has established a secure online portal
for absentee ballot applications that will provide voters with a
quick, easy, and secure way to request their ballot.
Chairman of the Board, Ben Chandler stated, "These regulations
represent a bipartisan effort to guarantee that citizens of the
Commonwealth are able to participate in a fair election while
maintaining the social-distancing standards we need in order to slow
the spread of the virus and protect the most vulnerable in our state,
including poll workers and other voters."
The State Board of Elections is also asking that voters be patient
and allow county clerks and their staff time to build these voting
systems and processes up in the coming weeks. The State Board of
Elections has advised that some in-person voting by appointment will
be available later, however no specific details in regard to how that affects local voters have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.