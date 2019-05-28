The Wayne County Public Library is gearing up for one of their most popular programs of the year—Summer Reading. During a meeting held on May 15, the library board learned more about this year's program, which keeps kids involved in fun reading activities while school is not in session.
"A Universe of Stories" is the theme this summer, and a variety of different activities are scheduled for the month of June. They include movies, Art with Juliet, a puppet show, astronaut training, and a Star Wars party.
Board members received a schedule of the events planned for the program.
Librarian Anne Garner noted that the library will also present programs at the Health Rocks Day Camp and they will be involved in the middle school's 21st Century program.
The new bookmobile will be set up at some events, allowing people to see the new vehicle. Bethany Jones will take the bookmobile to the upcoming fishing derby, and she will also travel to some of the free lunch stops during June to help introduce families to the program.
Garner noted that the bookmobile will change to a two-week rotating schedule to be able to better serve their patrons.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the amended budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The budget committee will meet in the next few weeks to formulate a budget for the new fiscal year.
• Heard an update from Garner regarding the amount of money the board can pay on the principal for the new library building. She said information from the bank will be sent to the library's financial advisor and action will taken based on his recommendation.
• Heard an update regarding the insulation problem at the new library. Garner said she is waiting on the contractor to complete a job they are presently working on right now.
• Learned that the new KDLA Regional Librarian is Melissa Boulton.
