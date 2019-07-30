    A Wayne County teenager died on Tuesday, July 23 in a one-vehicle 
accident that occurred on Highway 167.
    According to a report from Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam 
Dodson, Sarah E. Catron, 16, of Alpha, was flown from the scene of 
the crash to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where she later died.
    Catron was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge pickup operated by Brennan J. Chriswell, 18, of Monti-cello. According to Dodson, Chriswell was 
traveling southbound on KY 167 when he lost control of his vehicle, 
dropped off the right shoulder of the highway and traveled over an 
embankment, striking several trees before coming to a final rest.
    Chriswell was flown to the University of Ken-tucky Medical Center 
for treatment of his injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 
10:25 p.m., according to the report.
    Kentucky State Police have indicated that alcohol usage is suspected 
to be a factor in the collision.
    Dodson is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene 
by troopers from Post 11, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the 
Monti-cello Fire Department and Wayne County EMS.
    Catron was a student at Wayne County High School. Wayne County High School Principal Justin Alley described her as a very nice student 
who was very active in FFA.
      WCHS FFA Sponsor Justin Horton said, "Sarah was a pleasant student 
who had an inviting smile and loved to make people laugh.  She will 
be dearly missed by the agriculture and FFA program."
    Students or parents needing to speak with a school counselor in 
regard to this loss, may call Wayne County High School at 348-5575 to 
schedule an appointment.  A counselor will be made available to offer 
support if needed.
    Catron is survived by her parents, Chris and Mary Catron. Services 
were held Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home.

