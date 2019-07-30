A Wayne County teenager died on Tuesday, July 23 in a one-vehicle
accident that occurred on Highway 167.
According to a report from Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam
Dodson, Sarah E. Catron, 16, of Alpha, was flown from the scene of
the crash to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where she later died.
Catron was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge pickup operated by Brennan J. Chriswell, 18, of Monti-cello. According to Dodson, Chriswell was
traveling southbound on KY 167 when he lost control of his vehicle,
dropped off the right shoulder of the highway and traveled over an
embankment, striking several trees before coming to a final rest.
Chriswell was flown to the University of Ken-tucky Medical Center
for treatment of his injuries. The accident occurred at approximately
10:25 p.m., according to the report.
Kentucky State Police have indicated that alcohol usage is suspected
to be a factor in the collision.
Dodson is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene
by troopers from Post 11, the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, the
Monti-cello Fire Department and Wayne County EMS.
Catron was a student at Wayne County High School. Wayne County High School Principal Justin Alley described her as a very nice student
who was very active in FFA.
WCHS FFA Sponsor Justin Horton said, "Sarah was a pleasant student
who had an inviting smile and loved to make people laugh. She will
be dearly missed by the agriculture and FFA program."
Students or parents needing to speak with a school counselor in
regard to this loss, may call Wayne County High School at 348-5575 to
schedule an appointment. A counselor will be made available to offer
support if needed.
Catron is survived by her parents, Chris and Mary Catron. Services
were held Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of the Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home.
