The Telecommunications Board met on Wednesday, November 20 and voted to move ahead with a couple of fiber expansion projects in the county.
The board agreed to move ahead with installation of one mile of
fiber on KY 834 East from West KY 90 toward KY 200. They also agreed
to install fiber from West KY 90 over Furnace Mountain into the
Bethesda Heights area.
These new areas served will give residents the opportunity to have
high speed internet, cable television and phone service through
Community Telecom Services.
The board agreed to the expansion of fiber into these areas because
they are the most populated in the county without these services.
The board discussed the poor signal quality of NBC Channel 10, which
is WBIR out of Knoxville. They moved to look into the possibility of
dropping that channel and replacing it with CBS Channel 8 out of
Knoxville.
The board also discussed the possibility of dropping analog channels
due to the dwindling number of subscribers, as well as the cost of keeping the channels on the air in the system.
