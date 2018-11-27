   An indictment warrant has been served on an inmate at the Wayne 
County Detention Center and two other former inmates are being sought 
on charges related to an incident that occurred on October 17.
    According to an indictment returned by  the Wayne County Grand Jury 
on Tuesday, November 20, Larry A. Kessler has been charged with 
complicity to sodomy first degree. Kessler, 21, was served with the 
indictment by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, 
November 25.
    Kessler, according to the detention center blotter, has been 
incarcerated there since September 20.
    There are active warrants on two other individuals in connection 
with the case, and they both remain at large at press time.
    James Scott Cowan was indicted for sodomy first degree and 
persistent felony offender.
    Jesse Mason was indicted for complicity to sodomy first degree.
    The case was presented to the grand jury by Detective Billy Correll 
with Kentucky State Police.
    Also during the session, the grand jury returned indictments against 
20 other individuals.
    Following are those who were indicted.
    • Anthony Beaty was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or 
expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, 
failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, failure to produce 
insurance card, operating on an expired license, failure to wear seat 
belts, and D.U.I. second offense.
    • Donna Denney was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
    • Amy Elliott was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
    • Lucas W. Garner was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    • Charles Gibson was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
    • Ricky L. Hagan, Jr. was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    • Jacob Morgan was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500 
and operating on a suspended license.
    • Arnold Wayne Mounce was indicted for cultivating marijuana over 
five plants while in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical 
evidence, and six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted 
felon.
    • Heather N. Nichols was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    • David K. Piercy was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree.
    • Jason R. Piercy was indicted for two counts of retaliating against 
a participant in a legal process, terroristic threatening and 
disorderly conduct.
    • Robbie Shelton was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    • Justin Smith was indicted for bail jumping first degree and 
persistent felony offender first degree.
    • Jacquelynn D. Troxtle was indicted for possession of a controlled 
substance first degree and promoting contraband first degree.
    • Jimmy R. Wallace was indicted for four counts of wanton 
endangerment first degree, D.U.I. third offense, operating on a 
suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, and persistent felony 
offender first degree.
    • Eric West was indicted for possession of a controlled substance 
first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
    • Alphie Acrey and Mary Acrey were indicted for cultivating 
marijuana over five plants.
    • Geoffrey Somers and Troy M. Nichols were indicted for possession 
of a controlled substance first degree. Nichols was also indicted for 
possession of marijuana and possession of a police radio. Somers was 
indicted for public intoxication.
    Readers are reminded that indictments do not indicate guilt, only 
that further court action is necessary in a case. Indictments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.

