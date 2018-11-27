An indictment warrant has been served on an inmate at the Wayne
County Detention Center and two other former inmates are being sought
on charges related to an incident that occurred on October 17.
According to an indictment returned by the Wayne County Grand Jury
on Tuesday, November 20, Larry A. Kessler has been charged with
complicity to sodomy first degree. Kessler, 21, was served with the
indictment by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department on Sunday,
November 25.
Kessler, according to the detention center blotter, has been
incarcerated there since September 20.
There are active warrants on two other individuals in connection
with the case, and they both remain at large at press time.
James Scott Cowan was indicted for sodomy first degree and
persistent felony offender.
Jesse Mason was indicted for complicity to sodomy first degree.
The case was presented to the grand jury by Detective Billy Correll
with Kentucky State Police.
Also during the session, the grand jury returned indictments against
20 other individuals.
Following are those who were indicted.
• Anthony Beaty was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or
expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate,
failure of non-owner to maintain insurance, failure to produce
insurance card, operating on an expired license, failure to wear seat
belts, and D.U.I. second offense.
• Donna Denney was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Amy Elliott was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Lucas W. Garner was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Gibson was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Ricky L. Hagan, Jr. was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Morgan was indicted for receiving stolen property over $500
and operating on a suspended license.
• Arnold Wayne Mounce was indicted for cultivating marijuana over
five plants while in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical
evidence, and six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted
felon.
• Heather N. Nichols was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David K. Piercy was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree.
• Jason R. Piercy was indicted for two counts of retaliating against
a participant in a legal process, terroristic threatening and
disorderly conduct.
• Robbie Shelton was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Smith was indicted for bail jumping first degree and
persistent felony offender first degree.
• Jacquelynn D. Troxtle was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and promoting contraband first degree.
• Jimmy R. Wallace was indicted for four counts of wanton
endangerment first degree, D.U.I. third offense, operating on a
suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, and persistent felony
offender first degree.
• Eric West was indicted for possession of a controlled substance
first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alphie Acrey and Mary Acrey were indicted for cultivating
marijuana over five plants.
• Geoffrey Somers and Troy M. Nichols were indicted for possession
of a controlled substance first degree. Nichols was also indicted for
possession of marijuana and possession of a police radio. Somers was
indicted for public intoxication.
Readers are reminded that indictments do not indicate guilt, only
that further court action is necessary in a case. Indictments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.
