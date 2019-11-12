Two local residents were arrested and charged with drug related
offenses, following two separate incidents investigated by the Wayne
County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Tim Catron, Heather East of Monticello, was
arrested early Saturday, November 9. She was charged with trafficking
in a controlled substance first degree and possession of drug
paraphernalia.
Catron stated that Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Brent Rose were
conducting a drug investigation when they learned information that
allowed them to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Lincoln
Avenue.
At 12:02 a.m. Saturday, Dennis and Rose, along with Monticello
police officers John Hurd and Jeremy Thompson, executed the search
warrant. Approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and digital
scales were recovered.
Catron stated that this investigation is part of his office's
continued commitment to fight the drug epidemic in Wayne County.
The sheriff's department arrested Eric McGuire on Saturday, November
9 and charged him with trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces to less
than five pounds), trafficking in a controlled substance first degree
and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catron stated that Deputy Joe Horn and Deputy Derek Dennis met a
vehicle on Stokes Street that did not have a front windshield. The
deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Hillrise Drive.
Once the vehicle stopped, Catron stated that the driver allegedly
changed positions inside the vehicle with the passenger. When the
deputies approached the vehicle, they noticed a baggie of marijuana
hanging out of the occupant's pocket.
This led deputies to search the vehicle, and they located and seized
17 baggies of marijuana approximately weighing 11 ounces, a small
baggie of methamphetamine, two tablets of a controlled substance,
$110 in cash and numerous new plastic baggies consistent with drug
trafficking.
A passenger in the vehicle, Timothy Scarborough, of Monticello, was
charged with possession of marijuana.
Dennis and Horne were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Parmley.
