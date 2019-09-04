Wayne County's un-employment rate remained steady from June to July,
according to the latest figures released by the Kentucky Education
and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The local jobless rate was 6.4 percent in July, which was the same
as in June. In July 2018, Wayne County's unemployment rate was 7.2
percent.
In the Lake Cumberland area, the unemployment rate in July was 5.8
percent, up slightly from 5.6 percent in June. In July 2018, the rate
for the 10 county area was 5.6 percent.
The highest rate in this area in July was 7.3 percent, which was
recorded in McCreary County. The lowest area rate was 4.2 percent,
which was recorded in Cumberland County.
Other area rates in July were: Adair County, 6.2 percent; Casey
County, 5.1 percent; Clinton County, 6.1 percent; Green County, 5.7
percent; Pulaski County, 5.6 percent; Russell County, 6.1 percent;
and Taylor County, 5.7 percent.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.7
percent. It was followed by: Boone County, 3.8 percent; Fayette
County, 3.9 percent; Campbell, Kenton, Oldham and Scott counties,
4.1 percent each; and Bourbon, Cumberland and Shelby counties, 4.2
percent each.
Harlan County recorded the state's highest unemployment rate at 13.1
percent. It was followed by: Magoffin County, 13 percent; Leslie
County, 11.8 percent; Carter and Lewis counties, 9.8 percent each;
Wolfe County, 9.3 percent; Elliott County, 9.1 percent; and Letcher
County, 8.8 percent.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to
measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian
labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed
Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include
unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the
past four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.