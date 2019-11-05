The Annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held Monday,
November 11 in downtown Monticello. The event is sponsored by the
Wayne County Disabled American Veterans Chapter 105.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickey and Son
Funeral Home. The parade will then begin its procession down Main
Street to the Doughboy.
The Waynetonian Choir will perform beginning at 10:45 a.m. in the
downtown area. The ceremony will begin at approximately 11 a.m., with
D.A.V. Commander Jeff Morgan welcoming the group.
The keynote speaker for this year's ceremony will be B.G. Wright.
There will be patriotic music, the laying of the wreath, the playing
of "Taps," and a 21 gun salute during the ceremony.
In case of rain, the parade will be moved to the Wayne County High School gym.
