The Wayne County Board of Education got a glimpse of the future
during their meeting on Tuesday, August 13.
Board members looked at plans for two of the upcoming building
projects that are being planned on campus.
Derek Phillips, with DECO Architects, presented board members with
design development drawings for the renovation at Monticello
Elementary, and he also brought some preliminary schematic drawings
for the Wayne District Services Building.
Board members seemed pleased with both projects at this point.
Phillips reviewed the schematic drawings at Monticello Elementary,
noting that work is planned for the interior, as well as the exterior
of the building.
The renovation will be concentrated on some of the older classrooms
in the building.
Plans inside the building include a new HVAC, new lighting and new
flooring.
There are plans to open the courtyard area of the school, which is
located across from the library.
Outdoor space in the courtyard will include some minimal landscaping
that will allow classes to utilize that space as well.
Phillips said that drop ceilings will be removed inside classrooms
to help open them up and provide more light.
Outside, plans include unifying the different additions to the
building by creating one main entrance. They are also looking at
improving parent pickup by creating a double pickup lane.
Officials are still looking at possibly moving the playground for
the school to the property on the other side of Cave Street, but
nothing has been finalized in regard to that project.
The board approved the design development drawings for renovation of
the elementary school.
The project is estimated to cost approximately $5 million.
Work will not begin on the renovation under after the first of the
year, according to timelines that were discussed at the meeting.
The board approved schematic drawings for the Wayne District
Services Building, which will be located in what is now being used as
the Area Career and Technology Center.
Once the new tech center is completed and students have moved to
that facility, work will begin on the old building to incorporate
central office, district technology and other operations.
The board heard an update regarding the construction at the new Area
Career and Technology Center. Construction officials have indicated
that the completion date will be November 1 for that project.
Several other projects on the campus, including the construction of
a track and soccer field. The board approved a revised BG 1 for the
project. Precision Construction has been awarded the contract for the
project at a cost of approximately $912,000.
Earlier in the meeting, the board recognized JROTC Cadets Brett
Herbig, who earned the Alpha Company Leadership Award at camp, and
Ethan Morrow, who attended the U.S. Naval Academy Summer Seminar.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the data security and reach practices and procedures.
• Approved a BG 1 for boiler replacement at Walker Early Learning
Center.
• Approved a trip to Destin, Fla. December 26-31 for the basketball team to participate in the Sandestin Beach Blowout Tournament.
