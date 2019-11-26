It marked the first meeting for two new members when the Wayne County Library Board of Directors met on Wednesday, November 20.
The board welcomed Katina Shearer and Wanda Gregory who were
selected for four year terms on the organization. They replace
outgoing members Lisa Lowe and Ronald Rush, whose terms ended in
October.
The board selected new leadership for the year and Tammy Adams was
chosen to serve as president. Donna Stockton was elected vice-
president, and Barbara Turpin will serve as treasurer for the board.
Gregory was selected to be the secretary.
Librarian Anne Garner updated board members on the ongoing
insulation issue at the facility. She has been in contact with a
contractor who will be adding insulation in specific areas of the
building.
Garner explained that instead of 12 inches of insulation, some areas
had only three inches. These are areas that cannot be easily accessed
so additional insulation has to be blown in to prevent the water
issues that they had previously experienced at the library.
Garner said she continues to be in contact with the contractor who
is supposed to complete the work soon.
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Approved closing the library on December 10 so all staff members
can attend the regional Christmas meeting in Somerset.
• Agreed to give each staff member a day paid leave for their birthday, beginning in 2020.
