Due to extreme heat and dry conditions, Wayne County is currently
under a burn ban.
Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson signed an executive order on Tuesday, September 17, which bans all outdoor burning in Wayne
County.
The order became effective at 3:30 p.m. on September 17 and will
remain in effect until it has been rescinded by Anderson.
In the order, he notes that current and predicted weather conditions
present an extreme danger of fires igniting and spreading in Wayne
County.
Wayne County is among a handful of counties in this region who have
issued burn bans in the past week.
Anyone who violates the order may be fined between $50 and $500 for each offense.
