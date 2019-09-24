The Wayne County Grand Jury met on Tuesday, September 17 and
returned indictments against 34 people.
Following are those who were indicted.
• Dustin Burchett was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree.
• Katara N. Dishman was indicted for four counts of wanton
endangerment first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and
persistent felony offender second degree.
• Tabitha Dishman was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Josh Foster was indicted for criminal possession of a forged
instrument second degree and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Mindy Guffey was indicted for two counts of fraudulent use of a
credit card over $100.
• Bryan Hutton was indicted for two counts of possession of a
controlled substance first degree and two counts of possession of a
controlled substance third degree.
• Kelvin B. Kendrick was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, no
insurance, failure to produce insurance card and possession of an
open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. In a separate indictment
Kendrick was also charged with an additional count of possession of a
controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Reynaldi Moore was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacquelynn D. Roberts was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession
of a controlled substance second degree, possession of a controlled
substance third degree and license to be in possession.
• Jason Ryan was indicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted
felon.
• Shane Savage was indicted for possession of a controlled substance
first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Scarborough was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree.
• Sherman Sexton was indicted for robbery second degree, two counts
of unlawful imprisonment second degree, driving on a D.U.I. suspended
license second offense, and persistent felony offender.
• Jordan Shokooh was indicted for public intoxication, giving and
officer a false name, possession of a controlled substance first
degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christina Simpson was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree.
• Sara E. Smith was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug
paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Nathan Stephenson was indicted for possession of a controlled
substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Sumpter was indicted for burglary first degree, criminal
mischief third degree, theft by unlawful taking of a firearm, theft
by unlawful taking under $500 and violation of a Kentucky EPO.
• Victoria Young was indicted for first degree bail jumping.
• Charles W. Bailey, Joshua Crawford, and Calvin Godsey were
indicted for complicity to assault first degree. Austin Parris was
named in the same indictment for assault first degree. Bailey was
charged with complicity to tampering with physical evidence. Crawford
and Godsey were indicted for tampering with physical evidence. All
four of the men were indicted for persistent felony offender first
degree.
• Phillip S. Canter and James Higdon were indicted for receiving
stolen property under $500 and fraudulent use of a credit card over
$100. Higdon was also indicted for persistent felony offender first
degree.
• Michael Catron and Nancy Vaughn were indicted for possession of a
controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled
substance second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy Cooper and Katara N. Dishman were indicted for trafficking
in a controlled substance first degree and possession of drug
paraphernalia. Dishman was indicted for persistent felony offender
second degree.
• Jordan Shokooh was indicted for six counts of criminal possession
of a forged instrument second degree. The same indictment charged
Sherry L. Jeffers with six counts of complicity to criminal
possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Brandon Pitman and Bobby Foster were indicted for possession of a
controlled substance first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Readers are reminded that grand jury indictments do not indicate
guilt, only that further court action is necessary in a case.
Indictments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.
