The Wayne County Grand Jury met on Monday, May 20 and returned indictments against 23 people.
Following are indictments that were returned.
• David W. Spence was indicted for public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police and persistent felony offender second degree.
• Joshua Schindler was indicted for criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree.
• Sharon Russell was indicted for promoting contraband first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shawn Boston was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, promoting contraband first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign and persistent felony offender first degree.
• David Hoke was indicted for two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, receiving stolen property under $500 and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Michael G. Anderson was indicted for second degree assault and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment.
• Lucas Garner was indicted for bail jumping first degree and persistent felony offender first degree. He was also indicted for first degree criminal mischief, four counts of wanton endangerment first degree, leaving the scene of an accident and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Tonya Bell was indicted for three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband first degree and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Kenneth Laws was indicted for tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, D.U.I., failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, no registration receipt and obstructed vision or windshield.
• Calvin R. Godsey was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree, fleeing or evading police second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Miller was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Vaughn was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree.
• Melissa Adams was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dennis Watson was indicted for two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, driving on a D.U.I. suspended license, failure to produce insurance card and persistent felony offender second degree.
• Michael Lawson was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree.
• Larry A. Kessler was indicted for promoting contraband first degree and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Candeda Buster was indicted for possession of a controlled substance first degree.
• Elisha Turpin was indicted for promoting contraband first degree and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Jacob Morgan was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
• Jerry Stinson was indicted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Munger was indicted for first degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and theft by deception over $500.
• Paul Sweet, Jr. was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police second degree and persistent felony offender first degree.
• Nathan Stringer was indicted for bail jumping first degree.
Readers are reminded that indictments do not indicate guilt in a case, only that further court action is necessary. Indictments are public record and are filed in the Wayne Circuit Clerk's Office.
