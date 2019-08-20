Wayne County High School will honor the classes of 2000 from both
Monticello High School and Wayne County High School during the
homecoming football game on Friday, September 20.
The reunion will be held in the WCHS cafeteria, which will be open
beginning at 6 p.m. for those who would like to come by before the
game and visit. Refreshments will be served around 6:30 p.m. The game
will begin at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, call the school at (606) 348-5575.
