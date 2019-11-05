Their adventures have appeared on the pages of The Wayne County
Outlook, and now local residents will have the opportunity to meet
the "star canines" from The Woody Series.
Woody and Chloe, both miniature dachshunds, will be at the Wayne
County Public Library on Thursday, November 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The program is sponsored by The Outlook, which has featured the
adventures of the two dogs throughout several different series
published in Kentucky newspapers each fall.
Their current story "Out of Sorts" can be read weekly in The Wayne
County Outlook.
Kentucky author Lee Anne Florence has published eight books in the
Woody and Chloe series. She will be at the library, along with her
husband, Ron, and her "stars" Woody and Chloe on November 14.
After a short presentation, folks will be able to meet the pups,
have their photos made with Woody, purchase books and just get to
know these funny little dachshunds.
Everyone is invited to attend, and the session is free of charge. For more information, contact The Outlook at (606) 348-3338.
