    Their adventures have appeared on the pages of The Wayne County 
Outlook, and now local residents will have the opportunity to meet 
the "star canines" from The Woody Series.
    Woody and Chloe, both miniature dachshunds, will be at the Wayne 
County Public Library on Thursday, November 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
    The program is sponsored by The Outlook, which has featured the 
adventures of the two dogs throughout several different series 
published in Kentucky newspapers each fall.
    Their current story "Out of Sorts" can be read weekly in The Wayne 
County Outlook.
    Kentucky author Lee Anne Florence has published eight books in the 
Woody and Chloe series. She will be at the library, along with her 
husband, Ron, and her "stars" Woody and Chloe on November 14.
    After a short presentation, folks will be able to meet the pups, 
have their photos made with Woody, purchase books and just get to 
know these funny little dachshunds.
    Everyone is invited to attend, and the session is free of charge.    For more information, contact The Outlook at (606) 348-3338.

