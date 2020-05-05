Demolition work be-gan last week on the Free-dom Road Bridge, and
fiscal court met on Wednes-day, April 29 and declared an emergency in
regard to the project.
The emergency situation will allow work to progress on the bridge
replacement project as quickly as possible.
The Kentucky Trans-portation Cabinet has agreed to pay 80 percent of
the cost for the replacement of the bridge, which is located at the
end of Highway 776.
A temporary road crossing has been put in place and will be used
until the new bridge is built.
Earlier in the meeting, magistrates approved a proclamation
designating May as Wayne County High School Graduating Class of 2020
Month.
The proclamation urges all local businesses and residents to show
their support for the senior class by displaying signs, banners and
ribbons in the school colors.
Magistrates received a copy of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget
proposal during the meeting.
The first reading of next year's county budget will be held during the court's meeting on May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.