    Demolition work be-gan last week on the Free-dom Road Bridge, and 
fiscal court met on Wednes-day, April 29 and declared an emergency in 
regard to the project.
    The emergency situation will allow work to progress on the bridge 
replacement project as quickly as possible.
    The Kentucky Trans-portation Cabinet has agreed to pay 80 percent of 
the cost for the replacement of the bridge, which is located at the 
end of Highway 776.
    A temporary road crossing has been put in place and will be used 
until the new bridge is built.
    Earlier in the meeting, magistrates approved a proclamation 
designating May as Wayne County High School Graduating Class of 2020 
Month.
    The proclamation urges all local businesses and residents to show 
their support for the senior class by displaying signs, banners and 
ribbons in the school colors.
    Magistrates received a copy of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget 
proposal during the meeting.
    The first reading of next year's county budget will be held during the court's meeting on May 14.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.