Work continues to replace aging water meters with new automatic read meters, according to a report given to the Monticello Utility Commission during their meeting on Thursday, November 7.
Manager Scott Upchurch said that meters have been replaced in
several communities, and employees are working to set the new meters
at a rate of about 350 to 400 a month.
He pointed out that the utility commission has been awarded a
$250,000 grant for the meter replacement project. Officials from the
Department of Local Government visited the MUC office on November 2
to officially provide information about approval of the CDBG grant
funding.
Upchurch expressed his appreciation to the Lake Cumberland Area
Development District and MUC controller Terry Frye for their hard
work on obtaining the grant funds.
During the meeting, the commission continued to discuss the purchase
of a new truck to be used by Jason McGinnis. The truck McGinnis is
currently driving has high mileage and is not fuel efficient,
according to Upchurch.
He said they are currently looking at a vehicle that can be
purchased through state contract, but he would bring more information
back to the board before a decision is made.
Also during the meeting, the commission:
• Approved an end of year salary adjustment for MUC employees.
• Acknowledged the retirement of long-time MUC employee Ronnie Troxell.
• Congratulated Lucas Morrow on obtaining his Class II water treatment operator's license.
